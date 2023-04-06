MP: Cops and Hindu organisations come face-to-face after Hanuman Jayanti rally route diverted to avoid Muslim area in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between police and Hindu organisations after Gwalior administration barred them to take out the Hanuman Jayanti rally from Muslim-dominated area on Thursday.

The administration had given permission to take out the procession through the fixed route like every year, however it has barred the rally to pass through the Muslim-dominated Apaganj area.

As a large number of workers have gathered, heavy security arrangements were made. Four drones were deployed to keep a check on all.

Every year on Hanuman Jayanti, a grand religious procession takes place from the Panchmukhi Hanuman temple after the Maha Aarti, passing through different areas of Madhoganj to reach Bade Maharaj. But all the organisations including Bajrang Dal and Hindu Sena are adamant on taking the procession through Apaganj, a minority-dominated area.

Although the Additional SP claimed that there was a mutual agreement regarding the route. But some people are still insisting on taking out procession from Apaganj.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Prant Padhadhikari Pappu Verma announced that Apaganj is a part of India and the procession will take place from there as well.

Strict security arrangements have been done by the police of that entire area. Tight security has also been done in Apaganj area.

Additional SP Rajesh Dandotia said that the procession will take place with mutual consent, for which security arrangements have been made. More than 500 security personnel have been deployed, along with four drone cameras, surveillance is being done.

The focus of the police regarding today's procession is on the ApaGanj area of Lashkar. Where a situation of confrontation may arise because Hindu organisations are adamant on taking out the procession from Apaganj. The administration has not issued permission to take out the procession from Apaganj area, the reason behind this is that once during the procession taken out from Apaganj there was disturbance and tension earlier. After that it is not allowed to take out the procession from Apaganj. Permission has not been granted. In view of security, the entire area has been converted into a cantonment and is being monitored by drones. Top police officers are also trying to convince the people of Hindu organisations here. So that no situation of tension could be created.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Wednesday, former national convenor of Bajrang Dal and former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya had also made a tweet in which, while registering a strong objection to not allowing Hindu processions to be taken out from minority-dominated areas. He said that the rules and regulations should be uniform. If this is the guideline, therefore the processions like Muharram and Tajiya etc. should not be allowed to be taken out in Hindu dominated areas.