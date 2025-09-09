Kannur Accident Video: Goods Lorry Overturns After Crashing Into Roadside Shop, Driver Survives With Minor Injuries

Goods Lorry Overturns After Crashing Into Roadside Shop in Kannur (Screengrab) | X/ Thanthi TV

Kannur: A speeding lorry crashed into a stall after its driver lost control in Kerala's Kannur district on Tuesday. The driver reportedly sustained minor injuries. The incident was recorded on camera and its video surfaced online.

The lorry was reportedly travelling to Ernakulam from Gujarat. In the video, it could be seen that the speeding lorry first crashed into a shop and then overturned. After hearing a loud noise, locals rushed to the spot. They pulled the driver out of the vehicle. The incident took place at around 5 am on Tuesday.

Video Of The Crash:

The police also reached the spot after receiving information. Cops ensured that smooth traffic movement at the spot where the accident took place. The lorry had a Kerala number plate.

No casualties were reported in the accident.