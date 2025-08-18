Chennai Accident Video: Scooty Rider Takes Sudden U-Turn, Bike Coming From Behind Collides & Flips Twice (Screengrab) | x

Chennai: A disturbing incident surfaced from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai district, where a scooty and a bike collided with each other. The collision took place near Ennore beach. The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area, and its video also surfaced online on Monday, August 18.

In the video shared by several local media houses, it could be seen that a scooty suddenly tried to take a U-turn, without noticing that the bike was coming from behind at a high speed. Due to the impact of the collision, after colliding with the scooty the bike was flung into the air, while the rider got dragged on the road for a few metres due to the speed of the vehicle.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Video, Viewers Discretion Required):

After flipping two to three times, the bike fell on the biker. Meanwhile, the man riding the scooty was thrown a few metres away due to the impact of the collision. In the video, it could be seen that the man riding the scooty got up and went to his vehicle. However, the bike did not move after the incident.

Notably, both men were not wearing helmets. At the time of the incident, there were two to three vehicles plying on the road. After the incident, other vehicles stopped.

However, it is not clear whether the biker survived the crash. IN the video, it could be seen that the two men sustained critical injuries due to the crash. Netizens are blaming both the riders for the accident.