Rajasthan: Peace & Non-Violence Dept Of BJP Govt Cancels Recruitment Of 50,000 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks

Rajasthan Mahatma Gandhi Seva Prerak Recruitment Started By Former CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Changing one more decision of the previous Congress government, the BJP government led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has led the recruitment of 50,000 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks. The Peace and Non-Violence Department of the government has issued orders to cancel the recruitment process. Earlier on Monday, the Rajithe V Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Scheme was cancelled by the BJP government.

In the budget speech of the year 2023-24, then CM Ashok Gehlot announced the recruitment of 50,000 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks. Based on this budget announcement, the Department of Peace and Non-Violence initiated the recruitment process in August.

The Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks

These Preraks (motivators) were to be appointed for one year on a contract basis and were to get a stipend of ₹4500 every month for propagating Gandhian thoughts and non-violence. The appointment of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks was stayed by the Jodhpur High Court in September 2023 on a petition challenging the recruitment process.

The High Court had permitted the government to continue the recruitment process but was directed not to issue the appointment letters. Meanwhile, the code of conduct was imposed. The new government has now cancelled the recruitment.

Congress slams BJP's decision

Cornering the decision of the BJP government, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara said 'the Seva Preraks were propagate non-violence, love and Gandhi's philosophy, but how could those who believed in Godse promote Gandhi's ideas? Instead of making an employment roadmap, the BJP government has been snatching away jobs and pushing the youth into unemployment.

Notably, the BJP government on Monday cancelled the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Scheme, which started in the Gehlot government, Under the Scheme, youth were given internships in different departments of the government for six months to two years.