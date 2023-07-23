Rajasthan To Set Up 'Gandhi Vatika Trust' To Preserve Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | FPJ

To propagate the teachings and principles of Mahatma Gandhi, the Rajasthan government is initiating the establishment of the Gandhi Vatika Trust. The bill outlining the formation of this trust will be deliberated in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The statement of reasons and objectives of the bill emphasises the immense importance and significance of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and thoughts. Currently, Rajasthan lacks an institution solely dedicated to preserving and disseminating his profound legacy. To address this gap, the proposed Gandhi Vatika Trust is envisioned to be established in Jaipur.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the trust, the state government will allocate a corpus fund of Rs 10 crores. The Chief Minister will serve as the President of the trust, while a distinguished Gandhian thinker will be nominated by the government as the Vice President. Additionally, the government will appoint 15 other Gandhian thinkers and social workers as members of the Trust.

The primary objectives of the proposed trust encompass planning and executing activities that promote Gandhian ideals and philosophy. This will entail initiatives to raise awareness about the life and message of Mahatma Gandhi through various forms of Art, Culture, and Technology. The trust will also undertake the establishment and maintenance of a comprehensive library containing books, including rare literature, photographs, films, documents, and other materials related to Gandhi and his ideologies.

Furthermore, the trust will actively promote volunteerism for Gandhian work and societal betterment. Its focus will be on creating a positive impact on the community through activities inspired by Gandhian principles.

While a Department of Peace and Non-violence with similar objectives already exists in the state, the proposed trust will serve as a distinct legal entity. This status will grant Gandhian thinkers the freedom to operate and contribute more effectively to the noble cause.