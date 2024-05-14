Mumbai Hoarding Collapse Case: FIR Filed Against Bhavesh Bhinde, Owner Of Ego Media Co, At Pant Nagar Police Station In Ghatkopar

The tragic hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar areaa led to the death of at least 8 people and over 60 people were injured after the large hoarding fell at a petrol pump station on May 13 | X | ANI

In fresh development in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case in which at least 8 people lost their lives and over 50 were injured, an FIR was registered at Pant Nagar police station against Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of the hoarding (Ego Media Company) under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) among other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering personal safety of others), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against Bhavesh Bhinde by Mumbai Police.

Read Also Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Illegal Hoardings A Crying Shame For Mumbai

The Free Press Journal first reported about this illegal hoarding on Friday. The Pant Nagar police, who were conducting the investigations on who poisoned the trees on the land owned by the Government Railway Police, said they have received complaint in the name of the company which owns the hoarding and now will proceed with the investigation.

“As of now (Monday evening) we are in the rescue operation of over (expected) to be around 100 plus people, trapped under the hoarding that fell. Immediately after, along with the BMC, a new FIR will be registered in the matter and stringent action will be taken against the offenders under relevant sections,” an official said. He added, “If the company who owns the hoarding is the same as the ones who poisoned the trees, a supplementary FIR shall be registered.”