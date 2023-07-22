Rajasthan News: Gehlot Hints At Implementing NYAY For Needy If Voted Back To Power

Jaipur: Pushing his agenda of populist social security schemes, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hints at implementing the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme in case the Congress gets back to power in Rajasthan.

"If we form the government again in the state, we will take forward the theme of social security, the way Rahul Gandhi wanted through the NYAY scheme. We could not form the government at the Centre, but we will take forward this scheme," said Gehlot in a press conference at his residence on Saturday.

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement MIG Scheme

Terming the Minimum Income Guarantee Act passed by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly a historic one, Gehlot said, "Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to implement the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme. There should be a minimum income guarantee for the common man including the elderly, helpless people of the country. I have written to PM Modi to implement a nationwide Social Security Act."

Notably, the NYAY scheme was promised by the Congress party during the previous general elections. The scheme had the provision to give ₹72,000 per annum to needy people. In Rajasthan, Gehlot has not only increased the amount of social security pension but made a provision of a 15 percent increase in the amount every year and guaranteed this with the enactment of the Minimum Income Guarantee Act.

Gehlot slaps Modi government over Manipur issue

Gehlot attacked the central government and PM Modi on the Manipur issue and said that It's been 77 days and the PM hasn't spoken a word.

"PM is saying that the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh should take care of law and order but there is no comparison of Manipur and Rajasthan and by naming Rajasthan, the PM has hurt the pride of Rajasthan," said Gehlot adding that instead of controlling the situation there, PM and Home Minister kept roaming in the election states. On the issue of sacking the minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, Gehlot said that it is their internal matter.