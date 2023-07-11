Rajasthan To Bring Act For Social Security & Employment Guarantee: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

With just five months left for assembly elections, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has announced to bring an act for social security pension and employment guarantee.

"It is our moral responsibility to give social security to the people of the state. In the upcoming session of the Assembly, the government will bring an act for social security pension and employment guarantee," said Gehlot in the State Level Social Security Pension Scheme Beneficiary Dialogue program at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

15 % hike in minimum pension amount

He said that with this, a 15 percent increase every year in the minimum pension amount and a minimum of 125 days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme and the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme will be ensured.

For the last few months, Gehlot has been demanding a nationwide social security act and this proposed Act is being considered a push for this demand.

Rajasthan's social security model

Gehlot said that social security pension is a major part of the social security model of the Rajasthan government. Pension is your honour, therefore the state government is making all possible efforts to provide social and economic support to the needy person.

Gehlot transferred more than ₹1,005 crore to the bank accounts of 51.21 lakh social security pensioners of the state. The minimum pension was increased to ₹1,000 in this year’s state budget and the amount for the month of May-June was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer to the beneficiaries.

Gehlot also announced to give smartphones with internet facility for 3 years to 40 lakh women from this month itself. This will enable the woment to directly connect with public welfare schemes. Along with this, the distribution of ration packets will also start soon under the Chief Minister's Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme.