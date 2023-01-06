Rajasthan's social welfare board recommends work-from-home for women during periods | Representative pic

Jaipur: The Rajasthan State Social Welfare Board has recommended the state government implement the provision of work-from-home for women employees during their periods.

The decision to send this recommendation to the state government was taken in the second meeting of the Board held on Friday.

Recommendation made looking at the complex physical and mental status of women during these days

The chairperson of the board Dr. Archana Sharma said, "the board has decided to recommend the government to make provision in the rules for work from home for women employees during their menstruation cycle looking at the complex physical and mental status of women during this period."

Good Touch-Bad Touch workshop for kids

Besides this, the board has also decided to organise the 'Good Touch-Bad Touch workshop' for children looking at the increasing sexual offenses among children. "Awareness programs would be organized at the state, district l, and panchayat samiti level in all the colleges and schools of the state in which children would be informed about good touch-bad touch and other welfare schemes,'' said Archana Sharma.

She said that the board has been formed to recommend and implement various public welfare schemes for the welfare and upliftment of women, children, and weaker sections of society.

Other decisions on the meet

The Board has decided to set up family counseling centers to resolve family issues. Sharma said that the centre's will provide counselling and appropriate legal help to needy women or families.

In addition to this, the board also proposed to run the Yashoda Crèche Yojana, under which along with the care of the children in the age group of six months to six years, nutritional facilities will be made available.

The board will also set up an International Language Teaching Center to teach various international languages. It will help the youth to get employment by learning various languages through the center.