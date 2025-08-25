 India Alerts Pakistan About Possible Flood In Tawi River: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndia Alerts Pakistan About Possible Flood In Tawi River: Report

India Alerts Pakistan About Possible Flood In Tawi River: Report

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance".

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image

Islamabad: India has alerted Pakistan about a potential flood in the Tawi River, a media report said on Monday, even as the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Citing official sources, The News reported that India has contacted Pakistan to share information about possible flooding.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the development by either India or Pakistan. Usually, such inputs are shared through the Indus Water Commissioner.

Citing sources, the paper claimed that India has alerted Pakistan about a possible major flood in the Tawi River in Jammu. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday, it added.

FPJ Shorts
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Posts Her 'First Class' BA Degree, Dares PM Modi To Share His College Degree
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Posts Her 'First Class' BA Degree, Dares PM Modi To Share His College Degree
Ganeshotsav 2025: First Look Of Mumbaicha Raja Unveiled With Stunning Rameshwaram Temple Theme | VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: First Look Of Mumbaicha Raja Unveiled With Stunning Rameshwaram Temple Theme | VIDEO

It is the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India conflict in May, the paper said, citing sources.

Pakistani authorities have issued warnings based on the information provided by India, it added.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance".

Read Also
'1971 Genocide Issue Resolved Long Ago': Pakistan Foreign Minister During Bangladesh Visit
article-image

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rains across most parts of the Pakistan until August 30.

The NDMA warning comes as the country reels from earlier monsoon spells from June 26 to August 20, that claimed over 788 lives and 1,018 injuries as of Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Alerts Pakistan About Possible Flood In Tawi River: Report

India Alerts Pakistan About Possible Flood In Tawi River: Report

1.6 Million Sign Petition After Indian Truck Driver’s Arrest In Florida Crash

1.6 Million Sign Petition After Indian Truck Driver’s Arrest In Florida Crash

Israeli Strike On Gaza's Nasser Hospital Kills 15, Including 3 Journalists & Photographer

Israeli Strike On Gaza's Nasser Hospital Kills 15, Including 3 Journalists & Photographer

PM Modi Lauds India-Fiji Ties, Announces Healthcare, Agriculture, Defence And Renewable Energy...

PM Modi Lauds India-Fiji Ties, Announces Healthcare, Agriculture, Defence And Renewable Energy...

Fijian Prime Minister Rabuka Meets PM Modi Today During First Official Visit To India

Fijian Prime Minister Rabuka Meets PM Modi Today During First Official Visit To India