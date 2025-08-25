Israeli Strike On Gaza's Nasser Hospital Kills 15, Including 3 Journalists & Photographer | X/@Shabbu__

At least 15 people were killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday, August 25, according to Palestinian health officials, as per a report by Reuters.

Among the dead were three journalists, including Reuters contractor and photographer Hatem Khaled, according to the news agency citing local officials.

4 Journalists Among the Dead

The strike hit the hospital compound in Gaza City at a time when medical facilities across the region have been under pressure from weeks of fighting. Reuters confirmed Khaled’s death, adding that he had been working as a photographer in Gaza. Two other journalists were also among those killed, though their identities were not immediately released.

Palestinian officials said that the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continued. The incident adds to growing concern over the safety of civilians and media workers amid intensified Israeli military operations.

Military Push in Gaza Intensifies

The strike came as Israel escalated its campaign in Gaza City. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mobilised tens of thousands of reservists as part of an operation aimed at seizing full control of the city and dismantling Hamas strongholds. The Israeli security cabinet has approved an expansion of military activity despite international calls for a ceasefire.

Hamas, in a statement on Telegram, accused Netanyahu of blocking negotiations and described the offensive as a “brutal war against innocent civilians in Gaza City.”

Israel’s approach has drawn criticism abroad, with international organisations warning of the humanitarian consequences of continued bombardments. Domestically, Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right members of his coalition, including Bezalel Smotrich, who recently finalised a West Bank settlement plan condemned by international observers.

Despite calls for restraint, the Israeli government maintained that operations in Gaza "must continue", leaving any prospect for a ceasefire uncertain.