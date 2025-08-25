UP: Husband Consumes Pesticide On Facebook Live After Wife, Mother Of 4, Elopes with Lover In Aligarh; Seeks CM's Intervention - VIDEO

A distraught husband from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district streamed his suicide attempt live on Facebook after his wife of 14 years eloped with another man, leaving behind four children.

Sanjay Singh, a resident of Jalalpur village in Tappal police station area of Aligarh district, consumed pesticide purchased from a shop near Gomat Chowraha, close to his in-laws' village of Bil Khora. The entire incident was broadcast live on his Facebook account.

In the emotional video, Singh revealed that his wife Anita, mother of their four children, had run away on 6 August with a man from another community in their village. Acting on information, family members tracked the couple to Prayagraj, where they confronted the man and brought Anita back to her parental home after physically assaulting her companion.

Singh explained that both his family and in-laws were pressuring him to take Anita back, despite her continued insistence on living with the other man. "My wife is not supporting me and is adamant about staying with someone else, which I cannot bear to see. That's why I'm taking this step," he said while breaking down during the livestream.

The desperate husband also appealed directly to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding strict action against his wife and in-laws for their alleged pressure tactics.

Immediately after consuming the pesticide, Singh called his brother Jitesh to inform him of the suicide attempt. Jitesh promptly contacted Dial 112 police services, enabling swift intervention.

Police arrived at the scene and rushed Singh to Khair Community Health Centre in critical condition. Due to the severity of his condition, doctors have referred him to JN Medical College for advanced treatment.

Aligarh Police confirmed that upon receiving reports of pesticide consumption, local officers responded immediately and ensured the victim's hospitalisation. They stated that the investigation into the Facebook livestreamed suicide attempt is ongoing while Singh is being treated.