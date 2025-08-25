‘15 Days A Month With Lover, Rest With Husband’: UP Woman’s Bizarre Proposal In Rampur; Here Is How Her Spouse Responded

AI-generated image | Grok

Rampur: A married woman from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, who had eloped with her lover ten times, made a bizarre proposal in front of the village panchayat. She suggested that she would live with her lover for 15 days each month and with her husband for the remaining 15 days. Her proposal left the panchayat members stunned.

Upon hearing this, her husband folded his hands and said, “Forgive me. Go and stay with your lover.” The woman was married a year and a half ago. Just a few days after her wedding, she reportedly fell in love with a young man from the Tanda area of Rampur.

Eloped 10 Times in One Year

In the past year, the woman is said to have run away with her lover ten times. The first time she eloped, her husband brought her back under pressure from the village panchayat. However, despite this, she eloped with her lover on nine more occasions.

Eight days ago, when she eloped once again, the husband lodged a complaint at the Azimnagar police station. However, he requested that no case be filed against his wife and instead asked for her to be brought back.

The police recovered the woman and handed her over to her husband, but she left his home again the very next day and returned to her lover.

When the husband went to her lover's house to persuade her to return, she refused outright. Despite repeated efforts to convince her, she did not agree, leading to a village panchayat being convened.

At the panchayat, the woman made the shocking proposal to split her time equally between her husband and lover. Stunned by her demand, the husband ultimately folded his hands and said, “Forgive me. You can now stay with your lover,” and left her with him.