Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO

ANI

Lucknow: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the astronaut who recently returned from a successful mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), received a warm welcome in Lucknow on Monday. This was his first visit to Uttar Pradesh since returning to India.

Shukla met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence, where the Chief Minister congratulated him on his achievement and extended best wishes for his future endeavors.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Shukla said he was moved by the affection and excitement shown by people. “The kind of enthusiasm and excitement I have witnessed has been truly overwhelming. It feels wonderful to be back home. I am deeply touched by the support shown to me. I feel proud that one of my missions has generated such excitement. The momentum we have built will play a big role in taking our space journey forward and achieving greater milestones,” he said.

The meeting in Lucknow highlighted not only Shukla’s achievement but also the pride it has brought to the state.