 Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGroup Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO

Shukla met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence, where the Chief Minister congratulated him on his achievement and extended best wishes for his future endeavors.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Lucknow: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the astronaut who recently returned from a successful mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), received a warm welcome in Lucknow on Monday. This was his first visit to Uttar Pradesh since returning to India.

Shukla met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence, where the Chief Minister congratulated him on his achievement and extended best wishes for his future endeavors.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Shukla said he was moved by the affection and excitement shown by people. “The kind of enthusiasm and excitement I have witnessed has been truly overwhelming. It feels wonderful to be back home. I am deeply touched by the support shown to me. I feel proud that one of my missions has generated such excitement. The momentum we have built will play a big role in taking our space journey forward and achieving greater milestones,” he said.

Read Also
'Very Happy & Excited': IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla On Receiving Grand Welcome In Lucknow...
article-image

The meeting in Lucknow highlighted not only Shukla’s achievement but also the pride it has brought to the state.

FPJ Shorts
Syeeda Hameed Comments Trigger Political Storms In Assam - VIDEO
Syeeda Hameed Comments Trigger Political Storms In Assam - VIDEO
BJP Accuses AAP Govt Of Robbing 8 Lakh Punjabis Of Free Ration
BJP Accuses AAP Govt Of Robbing 8 Lakh Punjabis Of Free Ration
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: BMW Catches Fire Outside Bank In Kandivali West; Driver Escapes Unhurt (VIDEO)
Mumbai Tragedy: BMW Catches Fire Outside Bank In Kandivali West; Driver Escapes Unhurt (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Syeeda Hameed Comments Trigger Political Storms In Assam - VIDEO

Syeeda Hameed Comments Trigger Political Storms In Assam - VIDEO

BJP Accuses AAP Govt Of Robbing 8 Lakh Punjabis Of Free Ration

BJP Accuses AAP Govt Of Robbing 8 Lakh Punjabis Of Free Ration

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO

'Had No Idea': PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal Reacts To His Viral Video Dancing On Ram...

'Had No Idea': PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal Reacts To His Viral Video Dancing On Ram...

'Wife Did Not Allow To Sleeping In AC Room': 67-Year-Old Man Gets Divorce After 4-Year Legal Battle...

'Wife Did Not Allow To Sleeping In AC Room': 67-Year-Old Man Gets Divorce After 4-Year Legal Battle...