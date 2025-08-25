'Wife Did Not Allow To Sleeping In AC Room': 67-Year-Old Man Gets Divorce After 4-Year Legal Battle In Jaipur

AI Generated Image

Jaipur: The family court of Jaipur has granted divorce to a couple after a married life of 43 years. The divorce petition was filed by the husband, who alleged that the wife does not allow him to sleep in an AC room and defames his character. Jaipur's Family Court-1 considered it mental cruelty and granted a divorce.

In his verdict, Judge Virendra Kumar Jasuja said, “Making baseless allegations about someone's character is also considered a form of mental cruelty.”

The 67-year-old husband, who served in the state administrative service, had filed the petition four years ago and alleged that he got married in 1982, and right from the beginning, his wife used to call him a man of poor mentality and taunt him for having a small house with no servants and car.

“She does not even allow me to sleep in an AC room and defames my character. Being mentally disturbed due to domestic troubles, I applied for voluntary retirement," said the husband in his petition accusing the wife of hiding her age and using abusive language.

In her counter, the wife said that she never taunted him nor said words that hurt self-respect. Never fought or abused. The wife alleged that the husband has retired and wants to live a luxury life.

She requested to dismiss the petition for divorce, saying that the allegations made by her husband were baseless.

Husband's counsel Sunil Sharma and Gaurav Singhal said that based on evidence, the court found the allegations made by the husband to be true and granted the divorce. The court held that the wife doubted the character of the husband but could not prove any of the allegations.