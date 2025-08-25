Syeeda Hameed Comments Trigger Political Storms In Assam - VIDEO

Syeeda Hameed |

Guwahati: A heavy political controversy has erupted in Assam after former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed reportedly stated that “Bangladeshi nationals can also stay in Assam, and have not harmed the indigenous people” drawing sharp condemnation across party lines.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted strongly, accusing Hameed of legitimising illegal infiltration. On social media platform, Sarma wrote, “Hameed, a close confidante of the Gandhi family, is only trying to realise Jinnah’s dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan. Today Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her. But we are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan — we will fight till the last drop of our blood to save our state and our identity.”

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) alliance with the Congress also criticised Hameed’s statement. Party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi called it “completely unacceptable” and emphasised the importance of the Assam Accord. “Foreigners must be identified and deported. Assam is not a grazing ground for foreigners, nor will we bear their burden,” Gogoi said, urging the government to implement Clause 6 of the Accord immediately.

BJP State President Dilip Saikia vehemently criticised and said that for the last few days some Muslim leaders were trying to spread vanom across the world to harm the interest of indigenous peoples.

BJP MLA from Lakhimpur Manab Deka critised both Mehmood Madani and Syeeda Hameed that any threat to the indigenous people of Assam will be averted by BJP govt a lead by PM Narendra Modi at Centre and CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Assam.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma echoed the criticism, saying Hameed’s remarks showed disregard for the sacrifices made by the people of Assam during the Assam Andolan.

“Bangladesh nationals have already altered the state’s demography. We strongly warn her not to repeat such remarks and urge people not to invite individuals who damage Assam’s political and social environment,” he said. He also demanded a public apology from the organisers of the Assam Nagarik Sammilan (ANS), the event where Hameed spoke.

Further criticising Hameed's statement, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, mentioned that Syeda’s comment came in the wake of the implementation of the CAA by both the Assam government and the Centre.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acted on his 2014 promise at Judge Field in Guwahati to deport Bangladeshi nationals, Assam would not have faced this situation today. I hold the Assam government and the Government of India responsible, while Syeda must also be held accountable for making such a remark," said Saikia.

Amid the controversy, the Assam Nagarik Sammilan (ANS), which hosted Hameed at a public meeting on Sunday evening, issued a clarification.

In a joint statement, leaders Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and Paresh Malakar said that the comment made to journalists afterwards was Hameed’s personal opinion and had no link with the ANS.

“Our position on foreigners is absolutely clear. The Assam Accord is sacred. We demand the deportation of all who entered Assam after March 25, 1971, irrespective of religion. We also call for immediate implementation of the high-powered committee’s report on Clause 6 to safeguard the identity and rights of the Assamese and other indigenous communities,” the statement read.

The controversy has reignited debate over Assam’s demographic concerns and the implementation of the Assam Accord, with leaders across parties urging decisive action on the issue.