'Had No Idea': PM Modi's Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal Reacts To His Viral Video Dancing On Ram Bhajans

New Delhi: Sanjeev Sanyal, member of Prime Minister Modi's Economic Advisory Council, has reacted to his viral video of dancing to Ram bhajans at the Swarajya Conclave 2025, saying he had no idea that it would gain such popularity.

"Amused that the short video clip of me dancing at the Swarajya Conclave has gone viral. I was walking down to the ante-room for a cup of tea when I met the group dancing in the aisle. I joined them for perhaps 30 seconds but had no idea it would prove this popular!!!" he said on X.

Viral Video

A video clip of his dance went viral after being posted on micro-blogging website X In the video, Sanyal can be seen dancing energetically to the popular Ram bhajan "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal."

Earlier last month, Sanyal made headlines for his bold views on India’s civil services examination. Speaking on a podcast with chartered accountant and content creator Kushal Lodha, he questioned the logic of millions of young aspirants devoting years to the UPSC preparation process. Calling it a “99.9% failure rate system”, he argued that the practice leads to a huge waste of talent and resources. According to him, India must rethink its obsession with this examination and redirect youth energy toward more productive avenues.

Who Is Sanjeev Sanyal?

Sanjeev Sanyal is currently a Member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (since 2022), holding the rank of Secretary to the Government of India. He also serves as the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune. Prior to this, he was the Principal Economic Adviser to the Finance Minister for five years, up until February 2022. Sanyal has represented India at several international platforms, including the OECD and the G7, and has served as Co-Chair of the G20’s Framework Working Group.

