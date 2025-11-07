 Mercedes Catches Fire At Traffic Signal, Cops Rescue Woman, 5-Year-Old Child In Delhi - VIDEO
Mercedes Catches Fire At Traffic Signal, Cops Rescue Woman, 5-Year-Old Child In Delhi - VIDEO

Mercedes Catches Fire At Traffic Signal, Cops Rescue Woman, 5-Year-Old Child In Delhi - VIDEO

The Mercedes reportedly caught fire suddenly as the woman and her son waited for the signal to turn green. However, the prompt action of the Delhi Police ensured their safe rescue.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Mercedes Catches Fire At Traffic Signal | X/@KumaarSaagar

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi, where a 38-year-old woman and her five-year-old son narrowly escaped after the Mercedes car they were travelling in caught fire while stopped at a traffic signal. Fortunately, both the mother and child escaped unharmed. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, reported NDTV.

The Mercedes reportedly caught fire suddenly as the woman and her son waited for the signal to turn green. However, the prompt action of the Delhi Police ensured their safe rescue.

Reportedly, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ratan Lal Meena, Constable Rahul, and a traffic police officer quickly arrived at the scene and pulled the woman and her child out of the vehicle.

As the fire spread rapidly, the team immediately called for a Delhi Jal Board tanker to help control the blaze. The police personnel and tanker crew worked together to extinguish the fire and ensure the safety of nearby people and vehicles.

Visuals from the spot show efforts being made to extinguish the fire.

article-image

The woman thanked the Delhi Police, stating that a major tragedy was averted because of their prompt action.

