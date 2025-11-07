 Kerala Railway Police Launch ‘Operation Rakshitha’ To Ensure Women’s Safety On Trains
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Railway Police Launch ‘Operation Rakshitha’ To Ensure Women’s Safety On Trains

Kerala Railway Police Launch ‘Operation Rakshitha’ To Ensure Women’s Safety On Trains

As per a press release from the Kerala Information and Public Relations Department, the initiative is being implemented jointly by the railway police and the local police.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Railway Police Launch ‘Operation Rakshitha’ To Ensure Women’s Safety On Trains | Representation Image - FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Thiruvananthapuram: The Railway Police in Kerala on Friday launched Operation Rakshitha to ensure the safety of women passengers on trains across the state, officials said.

The drive was launched in the wake of a recent incident in which a woman was kicked out of a running train by a drunken man at Varkala.

As per a press release from the Kerala Information and Public Relations Department, the initiative is being implemented jointly by the railway police and the local police.

"The operation is carried out in four zones - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode - under the supervision of four Railway DYSPs," a statement said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops Launched On National Cancer Awareness Day 2025
Mumbai Health Drive: 1,500 Oral Cancer Screenings, ASHA Training And Dentist Biopsy Workshops Launched On National Cancer Awareness Day 2025
Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start, But Better Than Sonakshi-Sudheer's Movie
Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Take A Slow Start, But Better Than Sonakshi-Sudheer's Movie
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Widow Accuses Police Of Inaction, Moves High Court For SIT Probe
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Widow Accuses Police Of Inaction, Moves High Court For SIT Probe
Mumbai Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At McDonald’s Outlet In Dadar’s Star Mall; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

According to police officials, women police officers and other personnel will conduct intensified patrolling in trains and on platforms, with special focus on compartments where women passengers travel in numbers.

Read Also
Karnataka: Heartbroken Woman, Robotic Engineer, Arrested For Sending Fake Bomb Threats To Schools...
article-image

"The primary aim of the initiative is to ensure the safety of women passengers in trains and railway stations and to prevent illegal activities such as travelling under the influence of alcohol, drug trafficking, and indecent behaviour towards women," the press release said.

The Railway police said that passengers who notice any suspicious persons or objects are requested to inform nearby police personnel or contact the Rail Alert Control at 9846200100, the ERSS Control at 112, or the Railway Helpline at 139.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: Man Tied To Pole, Set Ablaze After Dispute In Badaun; Disturbing Visual Surfaces

UP Shocker: Man Tied To Pole, Set Ablaze After Dispute In Badaun; Disturbing Visual Surfaces

'This Is Not The Time For Lantern': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Praises Bihar’s Progress Under Nitish...

'This Is Not The Time For Lantern': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Praises Bihar’s Progress Under Nitish...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Mercedes Catches Fire At Traffic Signal, Cops Rescue Woman, 5-Year-Old Child In Delhi - VIDEO

Mercedes Catches Fire At Traffic Signal, Cops Rescue Woman, 5-Year-Old Child In Delhi - VIDEO

Kerala Railway Police Launch ‘Operation Rakshitha’ To Ensure Women’s Safety On Trains

Kerala Railway Police Launch ‘Operation Rakshitha’ To Ensure Women’s Safety On Trains