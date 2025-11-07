Kerala Railway Police Launch ‘Operation Rakshitha’ To Ensure Women’s Safety On Trains | Representation Image - FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Thiruvananthapuram: The Railway Police in Kerala on Friday launched Operation Rakshitha to ensure the safety of women passengers on trains across the state, officials said.

The drive was launched in the wake of a recent incident in which a woman was kicked out of a running train by a drunken man at Varkala.

As per a press release from the Kerala Information and Public Relations Department, the initiative is being implemented jointly by the railway police and the local police.

"The operation is carried out in four zones - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode - under the supervision of four Railway DYSPs," a statement said.

According to police officials, women police officers and other personnel will conduct intensified patrolling in trains and on platforms, with special focus on compartments where women passengers travel in numbers.

"The primary aim of the initiative is to ensure the safety of women passengers in trains and railway stations and to prevent illegal activities such as travelling under the influence of alcohol, drug trafficking, and indecent behaviour towards women," the press release said.

The Railway police said that passengers who notice any suspicious persons or objects are requested to inform nearby police personnel or contact the Rail Alert Control at 9846200100, the ERSS Control at 112, or the Railway Helpline at 139.

