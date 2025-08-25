 Bills For Removal Of PM, CMs, Ministers Will Create 'Police State': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi - VIDEO
PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Twitter@AIMIM

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the three Bills recently introduced in Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, violate the principle of separation of powers and will create a "police state", similar to that of Nazi Germany's secret police service, the Gestapo.

Speaking to reporters here, the Hyderabad MP said, "It is a grave violation of the Theory of separation of powers. It undermines democracy. That's why we opposed the Bills." Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 20 introduced in Lok Sabha the three Bills. The draft laws were referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.

Owaisi had earlier termed the proposed law against the Constitution, saying it allows executive agencies a free run, putting chief ministers and ministers at their mercy.

On Monday, he further said the executive (central government) appoints the investigating agencies, be it IT, ED or CBI.

Until appointments of these agencies are made independently, the suspicion and question that they (agencies) operate under the government's direction will continue to arise, he said.

It happened even during the time of the UPA and now it is also the same thing, he added.

Owaisi pointed out that it is stated in the Constitution that the President of India will be guided by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, adding that this article is in the Constitution.

"This proposed Bill says that the President can remove the Prime Minister. But how? This clearly clashes with that article. Now accept the reality, can any President make the Prime Minister resign?," he asked.

In the Union Territories, the entire Home Department is with the Central government. "Then where is independence? You will be controlling them. Just arrest four or five ministers, and the government is gone," he said.

"If you are really talking about morality, then also make this law that whoever is arrested cannot join the Central government's party. Why don't you include that? Do all these things...your intentions, your real motive, will then become clear," he said.

Owaisi said the investigating agencies should be made independent so that there is no role of the government in their appointments and also in the police force.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

