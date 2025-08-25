Violent Protests Erupt In Patna Over Death of 2 Minors; Police Fire Shots, Several Officers Injured - Video

A protest demanding justice for two children found dead in a vehicle turned violent on Monday evening, forcing police to resort to lathi charges and firing shots to control an unruly crowd in Bihar's capital.

The protestors, organised to demand a thorough investigation into the deaths of two children whose bodies were recovered from a car in the Indrapuri area, descended into chaos as demonstrators took to the streets of central Patna.

According to reports, demonstrators vandalised several vehicles on Atal Path in the capital before the situation spiralled out of control. Police were subsequently compelled to conduct baton charges to manage the deteriorating law and order situation.

Faced with an increasingly violent crowd, officers were forced to open fire to control the rioters. More than half a dozen police personnel sustained injuries during the confrontation.

The unrest resulted in significant property damage, with rioters setting ablaze one Scorpio vehicle and two motorcycles. Four individuals involved in the rioting have been taken into custody by police.

Senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Inspector General (IG), are camping at the scene of the incident. Heavy police reinforcements have been deployed across the area to maintain order.

Speaking about the incident, IG Jitendra Rana confirmed that a case would be registered and assured that "serious action will be taken" against those responsible for the violence. The victims' families suspect foul play in the deaths and have accused police of negligence in their investigation.