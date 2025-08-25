PM Modi Slams Congress, Pushes Swadeshi & Self-Reliance In Ahmedabad Rally - VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Ahmedabad: With India bracing for a 50% tariff imposed by the United States starting from August 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a mammoth public meeting at Nikol Khodaldham ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday evening, turned the spotlight on congress and self-reliance during his fiery address to the public.

In one of his sharpest attacks, PM Modi accused Congress of misusing Mahatma Gandhi’s name for politics while neglecting his message of Swadeshi movement.

“Congress is doing politics in the name of Gandhi, but have you ever heard them talk about Swachhta or Swadeshi, the very ideals Bapu gave us? They destroyed the soul of Gandhi and his Swadeshi movement,” he declared to loud applause.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress government made us dependent on other countries, so that they could corrupt imports. But today India has made Aatmabirbharta (self-reliance) as its weapon. All the citizens will become the carrier of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Swadeshi Mantra’. We will not be dependent on other countries. India is moving on the path of development on the path of Aatmanirbharta, said PM Modi.

Read Also Fijian Prime Minister Rabuka Meets PM Modi Today During First Official Visit To India

“The highway to a developed India is Swadeshi. My request to those who make things is to gradually improve the quality and reduce the price. The people of India will never take anything from outside. Let us instill this value and set an example to the world. The opportunity has come for us. We have to come out with the strength to fulfill our resolve. Just as Gujarat has supported us, the country will also support us” said PM Modi.

Linking Gandhi’s charkha to India’s prosperity, he added: “Charkhadhari Mohan showed us the path of Swadeshi. But Congress governments made us dependent on imports just to fuel corruption. Today, India has taken self-reliance as its weapon. We are making Vocal for Local our national mantra.”

The Prime Minister, on a two-day visit to Gujarat, arrived in Ahmedabad to a rousing reception. A 1.6-kilometer roadshow from the airport to the rally venue drew thousands of supporters lining the streets, waving saffron flags and chanting slogans. At the meeting, Modi inaugurated development works worth ₹5,477 crore, calling it the beginning of “a new chapter of growth in Gujarat.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Prime Minister also drew a sharp contrast between the Congress era and the present government’s approach to national security.

“We have seen days when rioters shed blood in Ahmedabad and city was known as ‘Khadawad’ (city of potholes), and the government in Delhi did nothing. Today, terrorists and their masters are not spared. The world saw how we avenged Pahalgam—within 22 minutes, every target was neutralized, and we struck deep inside enemy territory,” Modi thundered.

Framing his vision through Gujarat’s cultural and spiritual lens, Modi invoked two figures named Mohan— Mohan (Lord Krishna of Dwarka) and Mohan (Mahatma Gandhi of Sabarmati).

“Dwarkadhish taught us to protect our society with the Sudarshan Chakra, while Bapu taught us Swadeshi through the charkha. India is moving ahead on the path shown by both Mohans—protecting the nation and building prosperity,” he said.

Modi also praised Gujarat’s dairy sector and cooperative model, recalling a recent meeting with the Prime Minister of Fiji.

“The world is impressed with Gujarat’s cooperative movement. This is the strength of Atmanirbharta. Our people, our farmers, our cooperatives will show the world what self-reliance looks like,” he said.

Highlighting the festive spirit, he added: “During Ganeshotsav, I feel blessed to do the Shree Ganesh of projects worth ₹5,477 crore in Gujarat. These schemes will change the face of our state.”

Modi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming public turnout. “Sometimes I think about my destiny—how I receive such love and blessings from lakhs of people. For this, I bow before you all,” he told the cheering crowd.