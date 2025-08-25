 VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that youths are beating the cop and also tore his uniform.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop. | X

New Delhi, August 25: In a shocking incident, two youths reportedly thrashed a traffic police officer in the middle of the road in Delhi. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the young men are brutally beating the traffic police officer after they were stopped for not wearing a helmet while riding a scooter.

Incident Details

There are reports that the youths were stopped by the traffic police officer for allegedly for riding on the wrong side without wearing helmet. When the police personnel asked them to show their driving license, they became aggressive and started creating a ruckus in the middle of the road.

Traffic Violation

FPJ Shorts
GST Council's decision To Slash GST On Cancer Medicines, Essential Drugs ‘Commendable’: IMA
GST Council's decision To Slash GST On Cancer Medicines, Essential Drugs ‘Commendable’: IMA
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Slams Govt Over Sexual Harassment Allegations In Coimbatore School
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Slams Govt Over Sexual Harassment Allegations In Coimbatore School
'Because We Are Enemies': Pakistani-Orign Man Confronted Over Abusing Indian-Origin Man In Train In London - VIDEO
'Because We Are Enemies': Pakistani-Orign Man Confronted Over Abusing Indian-Origin Man In Train In London - VIDEO
IN PICS: Unique 8-Foot Bamboo Idol Of Byculla’s ‘MahaGanpati’ At Maqba Chawl In Mumbai
IN PICS: Unique 8-Foot Bamboo Idol Of Byculla’s ‘MahaGanpati’ At Maqba Chawl In Mumbai

Instead of cooperating with the police officer, they started arguing with him. As the argument escalated, they attacked the policeman who was performing his duties.

Viral Video

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that youths are beating the cop and also tore his uniform. A youth is also seen in the video hitting the on-duty cop with punches and also pushing him by holding him with his collar and neck during the scuffle.

Youths Arrested

The situation escalated, however, it was controlled by the police quickly and there are reports that both the young men who were involved in the scuffle were arrested by the police. The video was recorded by an onlooker and made viral on social media.

Read Also
VIDEO: 2 Youngsters Caught Drinking Alcohol In Public Place On Police Drone Camera In Krishna...
article-image

Police Action

The police have registered a case against the accused and an investigation has launched in connection with the matter. The police are also investigating the viral video which surfaced on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pahalgam Terrorists Killed After Asking Religion, But We Killed After Seeing Their Deeds': Defence...

'Pahalgam Terrorists Killed After Asking Religion, But We Killed After Seeing Their Deeds': Defence...

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without...

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without...

Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree...

Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree...

Jodhpur Shocker! Mother Sets Herself And 3-Year-Old Daughter On Fire; Claims Of Harassment For Dowry...

Jodhpur Shocker! Mother Sets Herself And 3-Year-Old Daughter On Fire; Claims Of Harassment For Dowry...

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi...

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi...