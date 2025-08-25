VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License

2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop. | X

New Delhi, August 25: In a shocking incident, two youths reportedly thrashed a traffic police officer in the middle of the road in Delhi. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the young men are brutally beating the traffic police officer after they were stopped for not wearing a helmet while riding a scooter.

Incident Details

There are reports that the youths were stopped by the traffic police officer for allegedly for riding on the wrong side without wearing helmet. When the police personnel asked them to show their driving license, they became aggressive and started creating a ruckus in the middle of the road.

Traffic Violation

Instead of cooperating with the police officer, they started arguing with him. As the argument escalated, they attacked the policeman who was performing his duties.

Viral Video

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that youths are beating the cop and also tore his uniform. A youth is also seen in the video hitting the on-duty cop with punches and also pushing him by holding him with his collar and neck during the scuffle.

Youths Arrested

The situation escalated, however, it was controlled by the police quickly and there are reports that both the young men who were involved in the scuffle were arrested by the police. The video was recorded by an onlooker and made viral on social media.

Police Action

The police have registered a case against the accused and an investigation has launched in connection with the matter. The police are also investigating the viral video which surfaced on social media.