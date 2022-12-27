Thane: NGO hosts talk on menstrual health at city orphanage | Unsplash

NGO Green Pencil Foundation on Monday organised an awareness session on menstrual health and hygiene at a Thane orphanage. Supported by the Rotaract Club of Thane City, the event was part of the NGO's 'periods of pride' initiative.

More than 40 attendees, including pre-teen girls, were taught remedies to help cope with cramps and pain experienced during the menstrual cycle. They were also counselled on what kind of foods should be consumed in this 'period' and how to dispose of sanitary napkins.

Experts also debunked the myths related to the topic. A segment was also held to teach kids about good and bad touches.

Underlining that talking about menstruation is still considered a social taboo, NGO founder Sandy Khanda said, “Rather than avoiding or hushing up the matter in public, we should instead be supportive and positive towards young girls.It's crucial for them to understand the menstrual cycle. This will not only allay their concerns but also give them more self-assurance to deal with the discomfort of periods.”

The session was well received by the attendees who requested to hold a follow-up session soon, he added. The NGO has held similar programmes in several cities of north India. The next session will be held in Dharavi.