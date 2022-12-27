e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: NGO hosts talk on menstrual health at city orphanage

Thane: NGO hosts talk on menstrual health at city orphanage

The attendees were taught remedies to help cope with cramps and pain experienced during the menstrual cycle. They were also counselled on what kind of foods should be consumed in this 'period' and how to dispose of sanitary napkins.

Pranay ManiarUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Thane: NGO hosts talk on menstrual health at city orphanage | Unsplash
Follow us on

NGO Green Pencil Foundation on Monday organised an awareness session on menstrual health and hygiene at a Thane orphanage. Supported by the Rotaract Club of Thane City, the event was part of the NGO's 'periods of pride' initiative.

More than 40 attendees, including pre-teen girls, were taught remedies to help cope with cramps and pain experienced during the menstrual cycle. They were also counselled on what kind of foods should be consumed in this 'period' and how to dispose of sanitary napkins.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Govt school toilets in state including Mumbai lack menstrual hygiene, reveals MDLSA...
article-image

Experts also debunked the myths related to the topic. A segment was also held to teach kids about good and bad touches.

Underlining that talking about menstruation is still considered a social taboo, NGO founder Sandy Khanda said, “Rather than avoiding or hushing up the matter in public, we should instead be supportive and positive towards young girls.It's crucial for them to understand the menstrual cycle. This will not only allay their concerns but also give them more self-assurance to deal with the discomfort of periods.”

The session was well received by the attendees who requested to hold a follow-up session soon, he added. The NGO has held similar programmes in several cities of north India. The next session will be held in Dharavi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution condemning Karnataka's stance on interstate border...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution condemning Karnataka's stance on interstate border...

ICICI loan fraud case: Bombay HC refuses to intervene in arrest of Kochhar couple

ICICI loan fraud case: Bombay HC refuses to intervene in arrest of Kochhar couple

Mumbai: At Sydenham College's first ever reunion, a wishlist from alums

Mumbai: At Sydenham College's first ever reunion, a wishlist from alums

Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution over border row with Karnataka

Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution over border row with Karnataka

COVID-19: Mumbai hospitals conduct mock drill to check health infrastructure preparedness

COVID-19: Mumbai hospitals conduct mock drill to check health infrastructure preparedness