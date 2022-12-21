Rajasthan to implement social security schemes for gig economy workers

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Following the suggestions by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Rajasthan government has decided to implement social security schemes for gig economy workers. This was stated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the regular press briefing of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Alwar on Tuesday.

Mr Gehlot said a new segment of workers of e-commerce platforms has emerged who are exploited as they do not have permanent jobs. “Rahul Gandhi Ji has pointed this out and we’ll try to make some provisions for their social security in our upcoming budget,” said Mr Gehlot.

Communication in-charge general secretary of the party Jairam Ramesh said that around 60 per cent of app-based transport workers are Dalits, minorities, and from deprived classes and rural or semi-urban areas. He said, ‘Rahul Gandhi has interacted with some organisations and Mr Gehlot and as a result of this; Rajasthan will be the first state to implement social security schemes for app-based transport workers.

Meanwhile, Tuesday was the last day of the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra will enter Haryana on Wednesday morning.

Both Mr Ramesh and Mr Gehlot claimed that the yatra was a grand success in the state. Ramesh said, “I will give 10 out of 10 to the government and the state unit of the party for the arrangements made for the yatra as it has raised the bar quite high.”

While Mr Gehlot said the yatra has proved to be a boon for the party. He admitted that though the yatra has nothing to do with politics but activities of a political party have an indirect connection with electoral politics as through this way only, parties raise the demands and problems of common men.

President of Rajasthan Congress Govind Singh Dotasara said the party will hold a workers' convention to discuss and implement the suggestions given by Rahul Gandhi.

Nine-days break for yatra

Mr Ramesh informed that there will be a 9-day break in the yatra. “It will reach Delhi on the evening of December 24 and will resume after 9 days as the containers running with yatra need maintenance and some of the Yatris who are away from their families for the last four months also want to go home for some time,” said Mr Ramesh.