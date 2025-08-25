IN PICS: Unique 8-Foot Bamboo Idol Of Byculla’s ‘MahaGanpati’ At Maqba Chawl In Mumbai | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The iconic 'MahaGanpati' of Maqba Chawl (Triveni Apartment) Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Byculla West is taking attention ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with a unique and eco-conscious creation, an 8-foot idol of Lord Ganesha made entirely from bamboo and cloth.

As the mandal celebrates its 60th Diamond Jubilee year, this year's Ganpati idol stands out for its sustainable design and craftsmanship. Located near S Bridge, Byculla (West) in Mumbai. The mandal has embraced an environmentally friendly approach without compromising on artistic beauty or cultural tradition.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

A recently surfaced video shows artisans intricately shaping the idol using pieces of bamboo, creating an impressive and meaningful representation of Lord Ganesha. The idol has already begun attracting attention from locals, devotees, and environmental enthusiasts alike.

This thoughtful blend of tradition, creativity, and sustainability sets an inspiring example as Mumbai gears up for the vibrant and devotional Ganeshotsav season.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Differently-Abled Students In Navi Mumbai Create Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols At NMMC Workshop

In other news of Ganeshotsav 2025, Differently-Abled Students of NMMC’s ETC Centre Craft Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols Ahead of Ganeshotsav. In the spirit of Ganeshotsav, differently-abled students from the Education, Training, and Service Facilities (ETC) Centre under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) participated in special workshops where they created eco-friendly Ganesh idols with their own hands.

The initiative was supported by the Rotary Club of Palm Beach and guided by environmental organisations Enviro-Vigil and Paristhitidakshata Mandal. The workshops saw enthusiastic involvement from hearing-impaired, intellectually challenged, and other specially-abled children.

Using Shadu and terracotta clay, the students not only demonstrated creativity but also helped promote a powerful message: celebrating Ganeshotsav in a plastic-free and environmentally responsible way. Parents also took part during the terracotta idol-making session, further adding to the inclusive and community-driven spirit of the event.