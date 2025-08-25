Mumbai News: Police Book Woman For Spreading Fake News On Actor Raza Murad’s Death

The Amboli police registered a non-cognizable offence against Zainab Khan for allegedly posting a fake message declaring veteran actor Raza Murad dead. The case was lodged on Friday under Sections 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rumours go viral on social media

For two days, social media buzzed with false news about the 74-year-old actor’s death. The rumours gained momentum after a Facebook post went viral, forcing Murad to repeatedly clarify that he was alive.

Actor Raza Murad’s ordeal

In his statement, Murad expressed anguish, saying, “Some people must be troubled by my very existence. They spread false information about my death and even wrote condolence messages.”

Fake tribute post

The accused allegedly posted details including Murad’s date of birth and a fabricated “death date,” presenting it as an obituary. The post triggered numerous calls to the actor from India and abroad.

Police intervention

Following Murad’s written complaint, Amboli police sought removal of the post by writing to Facebook. Police said the post was later deleted, and the accused logged out of the account.

Ongoing investigation

Police confirmed they are probing the matter to ascertain the motive and prevent such incidents from recurring.