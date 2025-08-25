Ganeshotsav 2025 Special Trains: Central Railway Announces 310 Services, Adds 4 Mumbai–Sawantwadi Road Trips; Check Details

Central Railway to run 310 Ganpati Special trains, including 4 between Mumbai and Sawantwadi Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips till date for 2025. Central Railway is operating the highest number of 310 services addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

The latest addition to Special Trains is 4 Special services between Mumbai -Sawantwadi Road Details are as under:

LTT- Sawantwadi Road –LTT Special (4 trips)

01109 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 01.00 hrs on 26.08.2025(Tuesday) & 27.08.2025 (Wednesday) and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 15.55 hrs same day. (2 trips)

01110 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 17.30 hrs on 26.08.2025(Tuesday) & 27.08.2025 (Wednesday)and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.10 hrs next day. (2 trips)

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangamesgwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Composition: One 1st AC, One AC-2Tier, 5 AC-3Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s brake van, 1 Generator car and 1 Pantry Car.

Reservation: Bookings of special train nos 01109 & 01110 is open at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Also Watch:

Read Also Central Railway Rolls Out 306 Ganpati Special Train Services With Extra Crowd, Ticketing Measures

Bookings for Unreserved Coaches can be done through UTS system with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for superfast Mail/Express trains. Passengers are requested to avail these special train services.