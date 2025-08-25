 Navi Mumbai News: Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti Marks Dabholkar’s Death Anniversary With Awareness Camp
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti’s Nerul-Belapur branch organized a one-day camp on Sunday to mark the 12th death anniversary of Dr. Narendra Dabholkar.

The event, held at Comrade B.T. Ranadive Library in CBD Belapur, received an enthusiastic response from local citizens.

Executive Committee members Anna Kadlaskar (Palghar), Rajiv Deshpande, and Ramesh Salunkhe (Navi Mumbai) addressed participants on issues including scientific temperament, fraudulent godmen, miracle demonstrations, superstition-linked mental health problems, and the Anti-Black Magic Act.

The camp was inaugurated with the release of the fourth volume of Samagra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan by Anna Kadlaskar. The proceedings were conducted by Vijay Kharat, while Adv. Kharge proposed the vote of thanks.

Around 50 citizens from Navi Mumbai attended the program.

