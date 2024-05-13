 Karnataka: JD(S) Leader HD Revanna Granted Conditional Bail In Kidnapping Case Linked To 'Obscene Video' Case
He was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 4 in connection with an alleged kidnapping case registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

Monday, May 13, 2024
HD Revanna | Facebook

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka MLA, HD Revanna, who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case was on Monday granted conditional bail by a special court of people's representatives.

The judge granted conditional bail to Revanna, on a Rs 5 lakh bond.
He was arrested on May 4 by SIT officials in a kidnapping case registered against him at KR Nagar police station in the city.

From Judicial Custody To Allegations Of Kidnapping And Harassment

HD Revanna had been sent to judicial custody till May 14 in connection with the 'obscene video' kidnapping case on May 8.HD Revanna has been in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail for the last five days.

He was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 4 in connection with an alleged kidnapping case registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, are facing a probe by an SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against the duo following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

HD Revanna, who is a JD(S) MLA from Holenarsipura, along with his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

HD Revanna Denies Kidnapping Charges

The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, lists HD Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two. However, HD Revanna has termed this case a "political conspiracy" against him."It's a political conspiracy going on against me. In my 40 years of political life, I have never seen anything like this," he told reporters.
Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

