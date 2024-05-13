 Sushil Kumar Modi Dies At 72: Former Deputy CM Of Bihar, Battling Cancer, Passes Away In Delhi
Sushil Kumar Modi Dies At 72: Former Deputy CM Of Bihar, Battling Cancer, Passes Away In Delhi

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies At 72: Former Deputy CM Of Bihar, Battling Cancer, Passes Away In Delhi

Sushil Kumar Modi was diagnosed with cancer 7 months back.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passes away | X

Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 on Monday (May 13). The former Bihar deputy CM was battling cancer.

Sushil Kumar Modi had a long career in politics and was perennially seen as the no. 2 leader in the years he served as deputy chief minister in the Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar.

"I am saddened by the news of the demise of our senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi ji. Today Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever. From ABVP to BJP, Sushil ji has adorned many important positions in the organization and government. His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backward. The void that has emerged in Bihar politics due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP stands with his bereaved family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet," posted Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Sorry to hear about the sad demise of Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family & friends. May the departed soul rest in peace," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted.

