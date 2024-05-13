Online Fraudsters Dupe Rs 3 Crore From A Doctor In Raipur

Raipur (Chhatisgarh): A doctor based in Raipur fell victim to an online cyber fraud where fraudsters duped him of Rs 2.92 crore with fake promises of smart and high returns. Initially, the scammers gained his trust by assuring him that he would receive Rs 5 crores and only need to pay a 10% commission to them. The doctor, who fell into the trap of the fraudsters, transferred Rs 2.92 crores into the swindlers various accounts 25-30 times. The victim was finally shocked when he discovered that the Rs 5 crore amount, which was supposed to be credited to his account, had not been received.

After the incident, the doctor, Dr. Sunil Kumar Devangan, a resident of Ashoka Ratan, Raipur, lodged a complaint at the Pandari police station.

SHO Sheel Singh informed the media that the doctor used to invest in the stock market. While browsing, he came across a Facebook advertisement for an application promising high returns on investment.

Upon clicking the link, he received a call where the caller promised significant returns after deducting a 10% commission from the earned amount. After agreeing, the fraudsters added him to a group and kept in touch with him.

Within a few days, Rs 5 crore was deposited into his account, and the doctor began transferring funds to several accounts provided by the fraudsters. Initially, the doctor invested Rs 1 crore, and later he transferred more funds.

Finally, when he realized that no such amount had been deposited into his account, he filed a complaint.

Additional SP Lakhan Patle confirmed the FIR and stated that an investigation is underway.