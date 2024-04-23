Congress Leaders Speak Of Breaking Head, Says Modi In Raipur

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Raipur/Sakti (Chhatisgarh): The Congress leaders speak of breaking Modi's head using sticks. They are saying that Modi should die. But Moi walks are held high, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

He was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad rally in support of BJP candidates from Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh Lok Sabha constituencies, Smt. Kamlesh Jangde and Radheshyam Rathiya respectively.

He said those who looted the poor should be punished. If someone enters the house and starts looting, every member of the family fights and for Modi. “My India is my family. Crores of people of the country will protect Modi. For a son whose protective shield is the mothers and sisters of the country, even death will have to wait a long time,” he said.

The government had blocked the path of scammers and stopped the income of middlemen, their temper reached sky high. Congress did corruption in Chhattisgarh. The people here were cheated, their investigation is going on. The effort is to save the country which is my family from looting. The BJP government is to remove corruption and Congress says save the corrupt, said Modi.

Modi said Congress is spreading the lie of abolishing the Constitution and ending reservation. No one can change the constitution of the country. Congress leaders are speaking to divide the country the same as the case of Jammu and Kashmir but now no one is speaking.

The Prime Minister alleged that it seems there is tacit consent to the Congress leaders from Rahul Gandhi, as Goa leader had openly talked of having interacted on the issue. Congress has been dividing the country in the name of religion, and has been engaged in appeasement from the beginning. Vote bank politics is in the DNA of Congress. BJP is working on the basic mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

Modi said that priority is the welfare of villages, poor, farmers, women and youth. The policy and intentions were right. Hard work was put in for the last 10 years instead of just sloganeering. More challenges lay ahead which needs to be resolved.

He highlighted the achievements of the central government in the last ten years and that of the Chhattisgarh government fulfilling the promises made by him.

Modi said that for the third time, the government has a lot of work left, so on May 7, take out one hour and go to vote.

BJP government acted on corruption: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Congress and Corruption are synonyms. But the BJP government had acted on stopping the filtration in name of corruption.

He said if there is Rs 34 lakh crore which had been made allocation, if it is in Congress government, an amount of Rs 29 lakh crore would have gone through filtration. The BJP government to stop it did the direct benefit transfer which stopped all the sieving process.

On the Indi Alliance, he alleged that during the first rally there were maximum leaders holding hands together. But with one rally after one the number is decreasing. Indi Alliance fight continued, two days before in a Jharkhand rally publicly, leaders indulged in assault leading to head injuries and clothes were torn.

He was addressing a public rally at Shyamtarai of Dhamtari district.

He said that Congress is seeking votes across the country but the Congress followers are unable to vote as there is no candidate in Delhi areas.

He said the Chhattisgarh people have been generous, whenever the blessings are sought and restored faith. He urged the people to restore faith once more for speeding development as the state has strength of steel, power of coal and abundant forest resources.

In 10 years, five medical college sanction, cheap gas cylinder, water, and other infrastructure development is being undertaken, he said

Congress during its reign had not cared for development of infrastructure in tribal areas. Once the BJP government is restored, the expansion of road, railway, irrigation and internet connectivity, he said.