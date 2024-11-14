'Law And Order Collapsed, Police Credibility Ended': Ashok Gehlot Attacks Rajasthan Govt After SDM Assault In Tonk

(File Photo) Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took a hit at the ruling BJP government over the law and order situation in the state following the assault on a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at a polling station in Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot while talking to media said that the "credibility of police in Rajasthan has ended and that the law and order has collapsed in the state."

Speaking to the media over the Tonk SDM assault case, "The credibility of police in Rajasthan has ended. Law and order has collapsed. Why did a situation arise where an SDM was slapped? How did he (Independent MLA Naresh Meena) have the courage to do such a thing? This incident was not a minor incident. The BJP has no tolerance towards suggestions from the Opposition. What has the state government done in this year? When there is no fear among people, they take the law into their own hands, this is the situation in the entire state today."

Adding further, Gehlot said, "We repeatedly tell the government to provide good governance so that the entire state benefits. The government should always take it positively. The state government should make reforms so that the public benefits and this is a democracy. The BJP should have the strength to tolerate criticism."

Meanwhile, after violence erupted in Rajasthan's Tonk district when an Independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly slapped Malpura Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary, police said on Thursday that many cases are already registered against the accused with impending arrests and they will arrest him on all charges and ensure stringent action.

Speaking to ANI, Ajmer Range Inspector General, Om Prakash said that after yesterday's event, four cases have been registered and 60 people have been arrested so far.

"Based on technical evidence, efforts are on to arrest the other accused as well. Nearly 10 police personnel have been minorly injured and have been discharged after being given first aid. The miscreants had come from outside and many villagers were also injured during stone pelting. Some private vehicles were also torched in the process," he said.

The IG also asserted that no accused will be spared."Case has been registered under cases of causing obstruction to government work, fleeing police custody, and vandalising public property. Many cases are already registered against the accused with impending arrests. We will arrest him on all charges and ensure stringent action," he added.

Elaborating the incident, Independent candidate from Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency, Naresh Meena accused Congress MP from Tonk Harish Chandra Meena behind the whole incident.

"Harish Meena is involved in this. He got my ticket canceled and has conspired against me many times before. I fear he may even arrange my encounter," he said.

"My plan was to visit every booth at 7 a.m., but I found out that the villagers had boycotted the election. When I came and asked them to vote, they said they wouldn't end the boycott until the Collector arrived. I also spoke to the Collector, but the entire administration was working to ensure the BJP candidate would win. Malpura's SDM was deliberately appointed as the RO here to assist the BJP," he added.

Naresh Meena also alleged that people were being forced to vote in the village.

"When I asked the people who was forcing them, they said the SDM was doing it. Yes, I slapped the SDM, but I did it because he was doing wrong. We then staged a protest. I told the people to go and vote. After that, our food was cut off. When I went to ask for food, the SP grabbed my hand and told his police to put me in the vehicle. When they detained me, stone pelting began, and then a lathi charge happened. After that, the police left me there and ran away. The force then used tear gas and 'mirchi bombs', which injured me. The people then took me a little distance away," he said.

The independent candidate also said that the 60 people who were arrested are all innocent.

"Whatever punishment the police give me, even if it's hanging, I am ready for it, but the administration must compensate for the damage caused," Meena added.

Around eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers were vandalized and set on fire during a clash between a group of unidentified individuals and police in Tonk district on Wednesday night.

Some of the protesters pelted stones and set multiple vehicles on fire. The situation could be brought under control only after the arrival of additional forces.