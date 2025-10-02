‘Will Change Both History And Geography’: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan of Any Misadventure In Sir Creek; VIDEO

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan of Any Misadventure In Sir Creek (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Bhuj: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (October 2) gave a stem warning to Pakistan against any misadventure towards the Sir Creek region. While participating in 'shastra puja' on the occasion of Dussehra at a military base near the border city of Bhuj in Gujarat, Singh said that there will be a "resounding response" by India.

“Any aggression by Pakistan in the Sir Creek area will be met with a resounding response that will change both history and geography,” the defence Minister said. "In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek," he said.

#WATCH | Kachchh, Gujarat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Even after 78 years of independence, a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area is being stirred up. India has made several attempts to resolve it through dialogue, but there is a flaw in Pakistan's intentions;…

Singh also stated that despite 78 years of independence, the border dispute continues in the Sir Creek area. “India has repeatedly attempted to resolve this issue through dialogue, but Pakistan's intentions are flawed and unclear,” he added.

Notably, Pakistan is reportedly expanding its infrastructure in the area adjacent to Sir Creek. “The recent expansion of its (Pakistan's) military infrastructure in the areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions," he said.

Notably, Sir Creek is a 96-km-long tidal estuary between Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and Pakistan.

Singh also hailed the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Singh said India's fight against cross-border terrorism will continue. He added that Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system during the operation, but the Indian military "exposed" the Pakistani air defence apparatus and sent a message to the world that it can inflict heavy losses on the adversary.

#WATCH | Kachchh, Gujarat | Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi perform Shastra Puja, on the occassion of Vijayadashmi, in Bhuj.

"However, in retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish," he highlighted.