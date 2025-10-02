UP CM Yogi Adityanath Leads Grand Vijaya Shobha Yatra In Gorakhpur, Minority Communities Join In Welcome; VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath leads the grand Vijaya Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur, welcomed by communities with flowers and devotion | X - @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, October 2: On Vijayadashami, the festival symbolizing the triumph of truth, justice, and righteousness, the traditional Vijaya Shobha Yatra of Gorakhpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began from the Gorakhnath Temple on Thursday evening.

The grand procession advanced in an atmosphere of faith, devotion, and celebration, drawing overwhelming participation from people across all sections of society—an emphatic reflection of the growing social harmony nurtured under Gorakhshpeeth’s guidance.

पावन पर्व विजयादशमी के अवसर पर गोरखपुर में धर्म, सत्य और शौर्य की प्रतीक 'विजय शोभायात्रा'... https://t.co/PDCIo9PZMZ — Shri Gorakhnath Mandir (@GorakhnathMndr) October 2, 2025

Minority Communities Extend Greetings

The yatra, led by CM Yogi Adityanath in his role as Gorakhpeethadhishwar, witnessed an extraordinary welcome from members of the minority community as well. Their warm reception sent a strong message against divisive appeasement politics.

Clad in the traditional robes of the Mahant of Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Adityanath was showered with flowers and garlands by Muslim, Sindhi, and other communities. In return, he extended blessings, prayed for their well-being, and offered prasad from the Navratri rituals.

धर्म, मर्यादा और सत्य की विजय को समर्पित 'विजयादशमी' के पावन पर्व पर आज @GorakhnathMndr से 'जय श्री राम' के जयघोष के साथ भव्य एवं अलौकिक शोभायात्रा निकाली गई।



इस पावन अवसर पर जन-जन की आस्था के केंद्र, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम, माता जानकी व भगवान श्री लक्ष्मण के स्वरूपों… pic.twitter.com/ieY45LdpqB — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 2, 2025

Traditional Spiritual Atmosphere

The Vijaya Shobha Yatra holds a special place among the unique and grand traditions of the Nath sect’s world-renowned Gorakhpeeth. At around 4:15 pm, after offering prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple and seeking blessings of Guru Gorakhnath, revered as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, CM Yogi mounted a specially decorated chariot.

Amidst tight security, the Vijaya Shobha Yatra moved forward to the resonant beats of traditional Nath instruments—Nagphani, trumpets, drums, damru, and bands—creating a charged spiritual atmosphere.

Cultural Performances Along the Route

Children of Shri Shri Hanuman Dal captivated the crowd with their daring stunts, drawing thunderous applause. Devotees lined both sides of the route, eager for a glimpse of their revered Peethadhishwar.

Adding a vibrant cultural flavour, ten folk troupes organised by the Culture Department staged performances at various points along the procession path, showcasing the rich traditions of the region.

Flowers and Prasad Shared with Communities

At various points, members of the Muslim and weaver communities showered flowers on the chariot. Chaudhary Kaifulwara, former president of the Urdu Academy, honoured the Gorakhpeethadhishwar on behalf of the Pasmanda and weaver communities.

Accepting their greetings with a smile, he offered them prasad, which many respectfully applied to their foreheads. Kaifulwara said his family has been welcoming the yatra for generations, adding that the Gorakhpeethadhishwar embraces all people, regardless of caste or creed.

Grand Conclusion at Mansarovar Temple

As the yatra proceeded, members of the Sindhi community gave a rousing welcome near Shri Durga Utsav Samiti’s pandal and Shri Jhulelal Temple. From the Gorakhnath Temple’s main gate to the resting point, the streets echoed with chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” musical beats, and the overwhelming devotion of people waiting to welcome the Peethadhishwar.

The yatra culminated at the Mansarovar Temple, where Gorakhpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath performed a puja of Devaadhidev Mahadev and other deities, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic mantras, followed by a sacred abhishek.

Also Watch:

Thereafter, the procession reached the Mansarovar Ramlila ground, where CM Yogi performed the coronation of Lord Shri Ram during the Ramlila celebrations. He also performed aarti of Lord Ram, Mata Janaki, Lakshman, and Hanumanji, marking a divine conclusion to the grand Vijaya Shobha Yatra.