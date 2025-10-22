Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes On Police Commemoration Day 2025 |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police continues to take decisive action against crime and criminals to ensure a safe and harmonious environment across the state. Many brave officers have laid down their lives in this mission, displaying exceptional courage and unwavering commitment to duty.

Over the past eight years, 18 police personnel have been martyred in encounters with criminals, including three between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025. On Police Commemoration Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to these heroes by offering a wreath and meeting their families.

Among the martyrs were STF Inspector Sunil Kumar, Chief Constable Durgesh Kumar Singh (Jaunpur), and Constable Saurabh Kumar (Gautam Buddh Nagar)—three valiant officers whose courage and devotion to duty brought pride to the entire force.

On January 20, 2025, Inspector Sunil Kumar led an STF operation to arrest Arshad, a wanted criminal carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty, in Shamli district. During the encounter near Bidoli Chasana intersection, criminals opened fire. Despite sustaining multiple bullet injuries, the officer continued leading his team. The STF retaliated in self-defence, killing four criminals. Inspector Sunil was critically injured and succumbed at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, on January 22, 2025.

On May 12, 2025, Head Constable Durgesh Kumar Singh was assigned duty with the Inspector-in-Charge of Chandwak Police Station, Jaunpur. During an anti–cow smuggling operation on May 17, he was checking vehicles at Khujji turn in the Jalalpur police station area along with Inspector Satyaprakash Singh.

At around 11:50 p.m., the driver of a pickup truck (UP 65 PT 9227) intentionally rammed the vehicle into him while trying to escape. Head Constable Durgesh suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to the Trauma Center, BHU Varanasi, where he was declared dead.

In a swift follow-up operation, police surrounded the area, leading to an encounter in which three accused were injured, while one, Salman, died during treatment.

Head Constable Durgesh’s supreme sacrifice continues to inspire not only the Jaunpur Police but also the entire Uttar Pradesh Police force, exemplifying courage and duty in the face of danger.

On May 25, 2025, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Sachin Rathi set out to apprehend Qadir, a wanted accused in a case registered at Police Station Phase-3, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The team comprised Sub-Inspectors Udit Singh and Nikhil, along with Constables Sachin, Saurabh, Sandeep Kumar, and Sonit. Acting on a tip-off, the team reached village Nahal, under Police Station Mussoorie, in Ghaziabad district, where the informant identified Qadir sitting among a group of men.

As the police moved in and arrested him, Qadir began shouting for help, drawing a hostile crowd that attacked the officers. While Qadir was being placed in the police vehicle, his brother and accomplices opened fire on the team. Constable Saurabh Kumar was shot in the head, and Constable Sonit was also injured. As the police tried to move the wounded officers to safety, the mob resumed firing and pelting stones. The injured Saurabh Kumar was immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, where doctors declared him dead. Despite facing grave danger, Constable Saurabh Kumar displayed exemplary bravery and devotion to duty, sacrificing his life in the line of service.