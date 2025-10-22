Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 1,000 Quintals Of Wheat Seed Aid For Flood-Affected Farmers Of Punjab | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, flagged off wheat seed aid vehicles from his official residence to support farmers in flood-affected areas of Punjab.

Extending Diwali greetings, the Chief Minister said the true spirit of any festival lies in standing with those in distress. “The Uttar Pradesh government stands firmly with the farmer-heroes of Punjab in this difficult time,” he said, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government ensures full support to every disaster-affected citizen through relief, financial aid, and rehabilitation.

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा पंजाब के बाढ़ प्रभावित कृषकों की बीज सहायता के लिए वाहनों के फ्लैग-ऑफ हेतु आज लखनऊ में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित हुआ।



— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 21, 2025

Highlighting Punjab’s historic role in achieving India’s agricultural self-sufficiency, CM Yogi noted that excessive rainfall this year has severely impacted lives and livelihoods, destroying even the seeds preserved for the next crop. To assist, the Uttar Pradesh Seeds Development Corporation is sending 2,500 sacks (1,000 quintals) of wheat seed to Punjab.

He recalled that during floods in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh promptly sent relief materials and financial assistance. “The state government has always stood—and will continue to stand—with every person in need during any natural disaster,” the Chief Minister affirmed.

The Chief Minister said that the 1,000 quintals of wheat seed being sent to Punjab’s farmers belong to the 'BB-327' variety, also known as Karan Shivani. This is a disease-resistant, bio-fortified, and nutrient-rich variety that matures in just 155 days and is capable of yielding about 80 quintals per hectare.

He informed that the wheat seed being sent to flood-affected Punjab farmers not only aids them but also reflects the progress and efficiency of the Uttar Pradesh Seeds and Development Corporation. When the current government assumed office, the corporation was in poor condition. Today, it generates a dividend of around Rs 148 crore and earned a net profit of Rs 37 crore in just one year, demonstrating that dedication and honest management can both generate profit and strengthen farmers’ self-reliance.

CM Yogi highlighted that farmers and institutions together are laying the foundation of a self-reliant India. In this direction, a “Seed Park” in Lucknow, in memory of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, will be established soon, with five more seed parks under development across the state.

He emphasized that timely supply of improved, high-quality seeds reduces costs and boosts production, while delayed or poor-quality seeds can cut yields by 30–50%. With the corporation’s efforts, Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving toward food grain self-sufficiency.

He said that though Uttar Pradesh accounts for only 11 percent of the country’s cultivable land, it contributes 21 percent to India’s total food grain production proof of the hard work of UP’s farmers and the efficiency of the government’s policies.

The Chief Minister stated that along with Diwali, Punjab the sacred land of the Gurus is also celebrating the birth anniversary of the sixth Guru of Sikh tradition, Shri Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj.

"His life inspires service, sacrifice, and benevolence. He has set a remarkable example of humanity by freeing more than 52 kings from imprisonment." he remarked. The Chief Minister said that it is said when Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj reached Harmandir Sahib, lamps were lit across Punjab in joy of his arrival—just as Diwali is celebrated in Ayodhya upon Lord Shri Ram’s return after 14 years of exile.

"Therefore, this festival of lights is also celebrated in Punjab in memory of Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj’s arrival. On this occasion, I extend heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Punjab, especially the farmer-heroes. May the sacred occasion of Diwali and Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj’s birth anniversary bring new energy, cooperation, and compassion into all our lives," he added.

On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, former minister and MLC Mahendra Singh, Vice-Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Seeds Development Corporation Rajeshwar Singh, Agriculture Production Commissioner Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Ravindra Kumar, and other officials were present.