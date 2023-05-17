Viral Video of man masturbating in Delhi metro: Police registers FIR, seeks help of public to identify the wanted accused |

DCP Metro Delhi on Tuesday shared an update over the viral video showing a man masturbating inside a metro train and informed that the team had filed an FIR in the matter and are in search of the person. Saying so, the police force asked the public to help identify the man and report him to the officials.

"Help Delhi Police," they wrote while sharing an image from the incident that surfaced online in recent past. Police assured further that the informer details will be kept confidential. Check tweet

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

FIR registered

Taking account of the man performing obscene act (masturbating) in Delhi metro, the Delhi police noted that "he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline)."

Viral Video of man masturbating in the public transport

It was late April that a video did the rounds on social media and came to the reach of police officials showing a man openly masturbating in the Delhi metro. The footage attracted disgust online who demanded serious action in making the public transport safe and comfortable to use.

From leaders to locals, people slammed the incident. Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, commented in this regard and said, "It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)