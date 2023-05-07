Shocking Video! Man brutally stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri, minor among 3 held

A shocking incident from Delhi was reported on Sunday morning where the police officials saw a scuffle turning fatal. Four people from the national capital stabbed a man to death, and the incident was captured by a CCTV camera in the premises.

The deceased was identified as a man named Jitender who hailed from Mangolpuri, also the spot where the crime took place. The accused were identified as Jatin (20), Mohit (19) and a minor aged 17. Reportedly, the three were arrested by the police while one is yet to be apprehended.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Man was initially rushed to healthcare for medical care

Police officials were quoted in a report by news agency ANI as saying that they received a PCR call at 06:14 am on Sunday regarding admission of Jitender, a resident of Mangolpuri, at SGM Hospital after sustaining stab injuries above the left knee.

Station House Officer (SHO) along with other staff went to SGM Hospital and found that the person was in an unconscious condition due to excessive bleeding.

A while after admission at the SGM Hospital, the doctor advised the father of Jitender to shift him to a private hospital. However, the man passed away in the time and was declared brought dead at the private healthcare (Jaipur Golden Hospital) at around 9.50 am, ANI reported.

The police informed that the accused were previously not involved in a criminal case. Media learnt that a case has been registered under section 307 IPC (Attempt to commit murder) and an investigation is underway.