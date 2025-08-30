All India Imam Association Chief Moulana Sajid Rashidi Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Remarks As Insult To Other Religions

All India Imam Association president Moulana Sajid Rashidi (L) & RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (R) | X @ANI

New Delhi: All India Imam Association president Moulana Sajid Rashidi slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his "Hindu rashtra" remarks and called it an insult to other religions in the country.

Moulana Sajid Rashidi stated on Friday that the country is governed by the Constitution, rather than the Gita or the Quran.

He told ANI, "This country runs by law, by Constitution, not by Gita or Quran. So, Mohan Bhagwat saying again and again that it is a Hindu rashtra and it cannot be compromised with is an insult to all other religions.'

Criticising the idea of having a Uniform Civil Code in the country, Moulana Sajid Rashidi said that ending the Muslim, Sikh and Buddhist personal laws will not be accepted.

"He sometimes speaks of the Common Civil Code, too. If the Common Civil Code is only to ensure that the law is equal for everyone, it is indeed equal for everyone...If you want Muslims', Sikhs' and Buddhists' personal law to end, we do not accept such a Common Civil Code...We condemn this," he said.

Earlier, Mohan Bhagwat had said that Bharat is Akhand (undivided) and its unity rests on its ancestors, sanskriti, and motherland.

"Bharat is Akhand (undivided); it is a fact of life. Our ancestors, sanskriti, and motherland unite us. Akhand Bharat is not merely about politics but about the unity of the people's consciousness. When this sentiment awakens, everyone will live in peace and prosperity," Bhagwat said while addressing questions related to various issues concerning the Sangh on Thursday, the final day of a three-day lecture series in Delhi.

He said that Hindu Rashtra has nothing to do with governance and will ensure justice for everyone without discrimination.

"When we talk about a Hindu Rashtra, questions arise. We translate 'rashtra' as 'nation', which is a Western concept that adds 'state' to 'nation'. State is not necessary with 'rashtra'. Our 'rashtra' has been there forever. We are a 'rashtra' and we were not always independent in this 'rashtra', but the 'rashtra' was still there. Hindu Rashtra has nothing to do with power or governance... Justice is ensured for all without any discrimination," the RSS chief said.

