BHU Study Finds Teen Body Clock Shifting Toward Late Nights & High Night-Time Productivity

Banaras Hindu University | ANI

Varanasi: A new study from Banaras Hindu University has found a significant shift in the sleep cycle of adolescents once they step into their teenage years. As children turn 14, their natural body clock begins pushing them toward late-night sleep and late-morning wake-ups.

This shift, however, clashes sharply with early school hours, causing widespread sleep deprivation among students.

Researchers say that lack of adequate sleep is leading to increased mental stress, reduced concentration and persistent fatigue in school-going teenagers. The study noted that many 17-year-olds feel more alert, active and efficient during late hours.

Conducted by Dr. Pragya Verma under the supervision of Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey of the Department of Zoology, the study observed 502 teenagers across the 14 to 17 age group. The findings were published on November 22 in the international journal Discover Psychology. The research team also included Dr. Ramji Dubey, Prof. Sangeeta Rani and Prof. Shaili Malik.

According to the findings, 157 teenagers reported that they typically fall asleep between 10.15 pm and 12.29 am, with many pushing their bedtime even further as they grow older.

Teen voices highlight the trend

Researchers interacted closely with students to understand their energy cycles and daily challenges. “I can focus better on studies after 10 pm. The house is quiet and my mind is more active,” said Rohit, a 16-year-old student who admitted that mornings often feel “like a battle” because of incomplete sleep.

Another participant, Aditi, 17, shared that she feels naturally driven during late hours. “In the afternoon or late evening I get creative ideas and finish more assignments. But waking up early for school makes me feel tired all day,” she said.

The survey also revealed that teenagers feel a strong mismatch between their productive hours and school routines.

“I feel energetic at night, but the alarm destroys everything. Even if I sleep late, school will start at 8. So my sleep debt keeps increasing,” said Karan, 17, who wishes schools would “start later to match our bodies.”

Most teens prefer a middle path

While younger adolescents were found to be more inclined to a morning routine, the shift toward late nights becomes more evident by age 17. Interestingly, most participants did not fall into extreme categories of early birds or night owls but preferred a moderate sleep pattern when allowed flexibility.

Researchers said the findings highlight the urgent need for awareness among parents and educators. Aligning school schedules more closely with the natural sleep cycle of teenagers, they say, could lead to better academic performance and improved well-being.

Experts believe that if ignored, the gap between biological needs and social routines may continue to grow, affecting both mental and physical health of the youth.