‘Duty Speaks Language Of Kindness’: CISF Personnel’s Gesture At Airport Wins Hearts - VIDEO

A touching gesture by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at an airport arrival area has won hearts on social media. Highlighting the human side of India’s security forces, the CISF on Saturday shared a video of the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, demonstrating how kindness and duty can go hand in hand.

The video shows a young girl, overwhelmed with excitement and happiness on seeing her father arrive. She can be seen rushing towards him, unaware of airport security protocols. The moment unfolded in a sensitive zone where strict access and safety measures are routinely enforced.

Noticing the girl rushing forward, a CISF personnel calmly stepped in, gently and patiently stopping her while her father arrived and lifted her into his arms. The CISF personnel maintained security norms while showing empathy towards the child.

"Sometimes, Duty Speaks the Language of Kindness. At the arrival area, a little girl, overwhelmed with joy on seeing her father, rushed ahead without a second thought. With calmness and care, a CISF personnel gently stepped in — keeping her safe while ensuring security protocols were followed. Handled with patience, empathy and a human touch, the moment reflected how duty and compassion can walk hand in hand," the caption of the post read.

The viral video, triggered reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said,"Heartwarming to see this compassionate act by the CISF Jawan; balancing duty with kindness! It's a reminder that periodic training for all service personnel, especially police in public-facing roles, on empathetic interactions can make a huge difference (while adapting to situations as needed). Would've been even sweeter if the dad flashed a quick smile or thanks. Kudos to CISF for these moments!"

Another user said, "The soldiers of this country have a perfect blend of kindness and aggressiveness. They show sweetness when required, and courage and bravery for the country when needed. Happy to see such gestures from my countrymen."

A third user said,"For me, it's always with CSF. Had a personal experience with my niece at Lucknow airport. Service with a heart

The video has garnered more than 74.9K views in less than 24 hours of posting.