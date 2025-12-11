Haryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18, Likely To Be Stormy

Haryana Assembly |

Chandigarh: The upcoming three-day winter session of the Haryana assembly - scheduled to start from December 18 – is likely to see fireworks with the opposition preparing to raise various issues including ``deteriorating law and order situation'' to corner ruling BJP government.

While the session is recommended to be held on December 18, 19 and 22, its final schedule and duration will be decided by the House business advisory committee.

The principal opposition party Congress leaders alleged that the BJP government has failed on all fronts, The Congress and another opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders said they would also raise the issue of ``worsening law and order situation in the state’’ and referred to the case of suicide by an ADGP level officer. They also allege that the gangsters’ activities have also become commonplace.

The BJP leaders on the other hand, held while the opposition had run out of issues, the BJP legislators would highlight the government's various achievements and initiatives during the session. They said that government’s initiatives such as ``Lakshmi’’ scheme for women empowerment and the grand function on the occasion of 350th anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom at Kurukshetra – which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be highlighted by the BJP members.

For record, the 90-member House has 48 BJP legislators, 37 of Congress, two MLAs of INLD and three Independent MLAs.