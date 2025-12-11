 Haryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18, Likely To Be Stormy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18, Likely To Be Stormy

Haryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18, Likely To Be Stormy

The principal opposition party Congress leaders alleged that the BJP government has failed on all fronts, The Congress and another opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders said they would also raise the issue of ``worsening law and order situation in the state’’ and referred to the case of suicide by an ADGP level officer.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Haryana Assembly |

Chandigarh: The upcoming three-day winter session of the Haryana assembly - scheduled to start from December 18 – is likely to see fireworks with the opposition preparing to raise various issues including ``deteriorating law and order situation'' to corner ruling BJP government.

While the session is recommended to be held on December 18, 19 and 22, its final schedule and duration will be decided by the House business advisory committee.

The principal opposition party Congress leaders alleged that the BJP government has failed on all fronts, The Congress and another opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders said they would also raise the issue of ``worsening law and order situation in the state’’ and referred to the case of suicide by an ADGP level officer. They also allege that the gangsters’ activities have also become commonplace.

Read Also
Shiromani Akali Dal Urges SEC To Extend Punjab Rural Polls Hours
article-image

The BJP leaders on the other hand, held while the opposition had run out of issues, the BJP legislators would highlight the government's various achievements and initiatives during the session. They said that government’s initiatives such as ``Lakshmi’’ scheme for women empowerment and the grand function on the occasion of 350th anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom at Kurukshetra – which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be highlighted by the BJP members.

FPJ Shorts
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Ensure Safe Return Of Daughters To Parental Homes
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Ensure Safe Return Of Daughters To Parental Homes
Navi Mumbai Housing Scam: Kharghar Developers Booked For Cheating 8 Homebuyers Of ₹7.29 Crore In Luxury Project Fraud
Navi Mumbai Housing Scam: Kharghar Developers Booked For Cheating 8 Homebuyers Of ₹7.29 Crore In Luxury Project Fraud
Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik's Reaction To Sachet-Parampara Accusations Of 'False' Claims About Kabir Singh's Bekhayali Song
Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik's Reaction To Sachet-Parampara Accusations Of 'False' Claims About Kabir Singh's Bekhayali Song
Mumbai–Nashik Highway To Face Major Traffic Disruptions For 3 Days; Long Jams Already Stretching From Mankoli To Thane Bridge | VIDEO
Mumbai–Nashik Highway To Face Major Traffic Disruptions For 3 Days; Long Jams Already Stretching From Mankoli To Thane Bridge | VIDEO

For record, the 90-member House has 48 BJP legislators, 37 of Congress, two MLAs of INLD and three Independent MLAs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Ensure Safe Return Of...

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Ensure Safe Return Of...

Goa Fire Tragedy: Viral Pic Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra At Phuket Immigration...

Goa Fire Tragedy: Viral Pic Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra At Phuket Immigration...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

IndiGo Offers ₹10,000 Vouchers After Massive Flight Disruptions; CEO Summoned Again By DGCA

IndiGo Offers ₹10,000 Vouchers After Massive Flight Disruptions; CEO Summoned Again By DGCA

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 11, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 11, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...