 Rajasthan SOG Arrests Man From Madhya Pradesh In 2020 Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan SOG Arrests Man From Madhya Pradesh In 2020 Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Case

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Man From Madhya Pradesh In 2020 Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Case

Rajasthan SOG arrested Khilan Singh, a printing press employee from Bhopal, for stealing and selling Forest Guard exam papers in the 2020 leak case. His arrest followed the interrogation of main accused Jabra Ram Jat. Singh admitted selling papers for ₹23 lakh and named other staff involved. More arrests are expected as the probe continues.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan SOG Arrests Man From Madhya Pradesh In 2020 Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak Case | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the 2020 Forest Guard recruitment exam paper leak case, officials said.

About The Case

The accused has been identified as Khilan Singh alias KD Don, a resident of Bhopal, who worked at Ruchi Printing Press, where the Forest Guard exam papers were printed. He allegedly stole the question papers and supplied them to the kingpin, they said.

Additional Director General (SOG) Vishal Bansal said the arrest was made following intensive interrogation of the main accused, Jabra Ram Jat, a Rs 50,000 rewardee who was arrested on Monday. His questioning led investigators to a key link in the leak chain.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna
Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna
Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order
Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order
Maharashtra: Police Seize Gutka, Tobacco Products Worth ₹21 Lakh On Highway In Palghar; 1 Arrested
Maharashtra: Police Seize Gutka, Tobacco Products Worth ₹21 Lakh On Highway In Palghar; 1 Arrested
Union HM Amit Shah And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Andamans; Statue Of Savarkar To Be Unveiled Amid Tight Security
Union HM Amit Shah And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Andamans; Statue Of Savarkar To Be Unveiled Amid Tight Security

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that Singh stole question papers for both shifts of the Forest Guard recruitment exam with the help of printing press staff," ADG Bansal said.

Read Also
UPSC Releases NDA & NA I 2026 Notification For 394 Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here
article-image

During interrogation, Singh admitted to having sold the stolen papers to Jat for Rs 23 lakh, which he received partly in cash and partly through online transactions, officials said.

According to the officials, Singh has disclosed the names of several other employees of the printing press who may have been involved. The SOG is now actively searching for these individuals, and further arrests are likely.

The Forest Guard exam 2020 was held on November 13, 2022, and the leak had led to its cancellation, triggering a widespread investigation across states.

Further investigation is underway, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam From December 13

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam From December 13

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

Maharashtra Schools Get Safer: CCTV Cameras Installed In Over 89,000 Institutions, Further...

Maharashtra Schools Get Safer: CCTV Cameras Installed In Over 89,000 Institutions, Further...

Women's Share In Civil Services Rises From 24% To 35% In 5 Years; Engineers Over 50%, Govt Data...

Women's Share In Civil Services Rises From 24% To 35% In 5 Years; Engineers Over 50%, Govt Data...

Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete

Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete