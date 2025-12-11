 Odisha: 57-Year-Old College Principal Arrested For Harassing Woman Lecturer
A 57-year-old college principal in Bolagarh, Odisha, was arrested for criminal intimidation, sexual harassment and stalking after a female lecturer alleged he sent her indecent messages from November 22. Her father filed an FIR after she said she wanted to quit her job due to the harassment. A court later sent the principal to judicial custody.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Odisha: 57-Year-Old College Principal Arrested For Harassing Woman Lecturer | Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: A 57-year-old college principal was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of sexually harassing a female lecturer in Odisha's Khurda district, a police officer said.

The principal of the college at Bolagarh was arrested for criminal intimidation, sexual harassment and stalking, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father.

While talking to media persons, the victim's father alleged that his daughter started receiving indecent text and voice messages from the principal from November 22.

The principal was sent to judicial custody after a local court rejected his bail plea, a police officer said.

