RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip: The city notification slip for the 12th and Graduate Level NTPC 2025 exam has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Now, candidates can use the official RRB webpage to access their assigned exam cities and centres. This edition represents a significant advancement over the Tier-II Computer Based Test (CBT). In addition to the municipal notification slip, candidates can practise before the test by using the official mock test link.

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

Step 1: Go to rrbapply.gov.in, the official RRB portal.

Step 2: Go to the area labelled "RRB NTPC 12th/Graduate Level 2025."

Step 3: Select the link labelled "City Intimation Slip."

Step 4: Enter your birthdate and registration number.

Step 5: Print the slip after downloading it for later use.

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip: Access to mock test

To study the exam interface and question formats, candidates can take the RRB NTPC online mock test. Among the steps are:

Step 1: Go to the RRB-provided mock exam portal.

Step 2: Choose the Graduate or 12th level category.

Step 3: If necessary, enter your login information.

Step 4: Select the online mock exam series.

Step 5: Take the test and evaluate your performance to find any weak points.

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip: Exam details

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 is for 90 minutes. The question paper will include 120 questions in total, for 120 points. To assess a candidate's aptitude, the question paper will be split into three sections: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip: Selection process

Tier-I Written Exam: First stage of assessment; admit cards issued prior to the exam.

Tier-II Written Exam: Second stage for shortlisted candidates from Tier-I.

Skill Tests: Conducted based on the requirements of the post.

Document Verification: Verification of candidate credentials and certificates.

Medical Examination: Ensures candidates meet the required health and fitness standards.