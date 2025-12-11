UPSC Releases NDA & NA I 2026 Notification For 394 Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Notification: The NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA) and NAVAL ACADEMY (NA) EXAMINATION (I) 2026 notification was published by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on December 10, 2025. The online application window opened that same day and will be open on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in until December 30, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. There are 394 open positions for recruiting to the rank of lieutenant.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Notification: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: December 10, 2025

Application Start Date: December 10, 2025

Application Last Date: December 30, 2025 (till 06:00 pm)

Written Exam Date: April 12, 2026

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Notification: Vacancy Distribution (Branch-Wise)

Army: 208 vacancies

Navy (Executive Branch): 42 vacancies

Air Force – Flying: 92 vacancies

Air Force – Ground Duties (Technical): 18 vacancies

Air Force – Ground Duties (Non-Technical): 10 vacancies

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme – Executive Branch): 24 vacancies

Total Vacancies: 394

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Notification: Eligibility crtieria

The exam is open only to unmarried male and female candidates.

Applicants must be born between July 1, 2007, and July 1, 2010.

Candidates must meet the prescribed academic qualifications of the NDA and NA wings.

Candidates must also satisfy the physical fitness standards set by the respective wings.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Notification: Application fees

₹100 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates.

No fee for SC, ST, female candidates, and wards of JCO, NCO, and OR.

The application fee must be paid online only.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Notification: Steps to apply

Step 1: Click the NDA & NA I 2026 notice link on upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the online application gateway, which will take you to upsconline.nic.in.

Step 3: Enter the necessary contact and personal information to register.

Step 4: Complete the online form, attach supporting documentation, and pay the required amount.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for your records after submitting the application.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Notification: Selection process

Written Examination: Candidates first appear for the NDA written test conducted by UPSC.

SSB Interview: Those who qualify the written exam are shortlisted by the respective Service Selection Boards for the SSB interview.

Medical Examination: Candidates who clear the SSB must undergo a medical fitness test.

Document Verification: Final shortlisted candidates must complete document verification.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.