Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia's department of civil engineering has received a research project worth Rs 1.53 crore from NBCC (India) Limited, the university said in a statement on Wednesday.

About The Project

The project funded by the National Buildings Construction Corporation, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the government of India, is expected to focus on developing high-performance concrete using advanced materials such as nano cement and nano additives, it added.

According to the statement, the project aims to generate industry-ready solutions suitable for large-scale infrastructure applications across India.

It added that the initiative aligns with the shared vision of NBCC and JMI to foster cutting-edge, application-oriented research addressing infrastructure and sustainability challenges.

It will be performed by the department's teachers Ibadur Rahman and M Amir Mazhar, with Rahman serving as the principal investigator. The statement further added that Rahman holds several patents in advanced cement and concrete technology.

The university's head of the department of civil engineering Quamrul Hassan said the department was honoured to receive the support from NBCC, adding that the project represents "a significant opportunity to translate advances in nano-materials into tangible improvements in concrete technology and sustainability," the statement added.

