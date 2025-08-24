Caught On Camera: Two Thiefs Seen Stealing Sewer Lid Exposing Manhole Cover Thefts In Vasai Virar | VIDEO | X

Palghar: A disturbing spate of manhole cover thefts has resurfaced across Vasai-Virar, endangering public safety and prompting fresh concern among residents.

Recent CCTV footage, obtained by local media, has revealed thieves targeting iron manhole covers across the region. The footage shows a determined group prying open manhole lids, some using plastic panels for leverage, and illicitly carrying the heavy coverings away.

In the video that has been going viral two men can be seen cautiously getting down from the three-wheeler cycle and carefully placing a tarpaulin sheet over the sewer lid and picking the tarpaulin sheet along with the sewer lid and placing the heavy lid over the cycle beside them.

Authorities note that this theft ring has reactivated, raising alarm over potential hazards, including open manholes causing serious accidents. The thieves have been seen scouring different neighbourhoods in Vasai-Virar, removing covers that later end up in the scrap trade. The Municipal authorities and police are further investigating the issue.

Similar Incidents Take Place All Over City

Mumbai has faced ongoing manhole cover thefts, with 220 stolen from January to June 2025, including 61 in June. Thefts were primarily in Borivali, Andheri West and East, and Malabar Hill. A notable arrest in Dahisar involved rickshaw driver Narayan Bhimrao Ghayal, who stole seven covers, highlighting the issue's persistence and risk to public safety. In response, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation initiated a Rs 15 crore tender for 10,000 secure manhole covers, emphasizing the need for structural solutions alongside enforcement actions.